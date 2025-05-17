Dela Rosa to ex-Pres Duterte: ‘I dedicate this victory to you’

MANILA, Philippines — Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa is dedicating his victory in the May 2025 midterm elections to former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa made this statement on Saturday as he was officially proclaimed as senator, ranking third in the senatorial race with 20,773,946 votes.

Dela Rosa reiterated that the votes he obtained are “protest” for the International Criminal Court’s order to arrest the former president.

“Wherever you are, I dedicate this victory to you,” Dela Rosa said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Dela Rosa thanked Vice President Sara Duterte and his party-mates from the PDP-Laban. Dela Rosa is among the “DuterTEN” or the ten senatorial candidates backed by Dutertes.

The new senator also extended his gratitude to the rest of his slate for their support and teaching him a lesson.

“I learned that the people can love you without giving ayuda,” Dela Rosa added in Filipino.

