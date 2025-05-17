Industrial Engineers rout Provincial Engineering Office by 51 points

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Industrial Engineers (PIIE)–Island Paints cruised to their second win in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 8th Corporate Cup.

They manhandled the PICE4–Provincial Engineering Office, 102–51, on Friday night, May 16, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

Island Paints capitalized on a shorthanded Provincial Engineering squad that only had five players suited up. The win improved Island Paints’ record to 2–5, placing them 11th in the standings.

John Ryan Jumao-as led the way with a dominant double-double of 26 points and 19 rebounds. Jay-R Oppus chipped in 12 points, while Brianne Perigo and John Paul Revales combined for 20 more.

Noel Masin scored 23 points in a losing effort for the Provincial Engineering Office, which fell to 0–7 and at the bottom of the standings.

In the other game, IIEEA–Johnro Electrical tightened its hold of the top spot by securing its seventh straight victory, defeating CompE–Bank of Rizal, 88–80.

Daniel Culanag led Johnro Electrical with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a block.

Michael Neri finished with 18 points for Bank of Rizal, which dropped to 2–4 and currently sits in ninth place.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP