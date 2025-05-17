Jerald Into named GAB’s ‘Boxer of the Month’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Filipino super lightweight prospect Jerald “Truman” Into has been named the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Boxer of the Month for April, following his strong performance in the World Boxing Council (WBC) Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Into earned the recognition after defeating American Ahmad Muhammad Jones in the Round of 32 of the WBC Grand Prix’s super lightweight division last April 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Into, who hails from General Santos City and fights under Sanman Boxing, earned a unanimous decision win with scores of 59-55, 58-56, and 58-56.

He now holds a professional record of 12 wins, including 9 knockouts. He is also a former WBC Asian lightweight champion.

Notably, Into was the only Filipino boxer to advance from the Round of 32. Fellow countrymen Bryx Piala of ARQ Boxing Stable and Crisalito Beltran both suffered defeats.

Piala fell to Tanzania’s Juma Choki in the featherweight division, while Beltran dropped a unanimous decision to hard-hitting Argentinian Alan David Crenz.

GAB’s Boxer of the Month award is a regular recognition given to Filipino fighters who deliver exceptional performances in the ring.

He joined the likes of WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem Cebuano WBO regional champion Rodex Piala who were also previous “Boxer of the Month” awardees.

