House exec: Romualdez has supermajority in 20th Congress

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez has a “supermajority” in the 20th Congress, according to Deputy Speaker and Quezon 2nd District Rep. David Suarez.

“As of Saturday afternoon, no less than 240 members have already signed the manifesto of support and that number keeps climbing,” Suarez said in a statement on Saturday. “This is already a supermajority. It’s finished. The Speaker has the numbers.”

Suarez said the following blocs already showed support for Romualdez:

Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD)

National Unity Party (NUP)

Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC)

Nacionalista Party (NP)

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP)

Party-list Coalition Foundation, Inc. (PCFI)

“With this kind of broad support, any attempt to challenge the Speaker’s leadership is simply unrealistic. The House wants stability and progress and Speaker Romualdez delivers both,” Suarez said.

“Speaker Romualdez has shown calm yet decisive leadership. He’s open to all, but never unclear in direction. He has kept the House focused on performance, not partisanship,” he added.

According to Suarez, while they have yet to set a formal public ceremony to show support for the House speaker, a “full declaration” was expected before the 20th Congress starts in July.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP