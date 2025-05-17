Vicelles, Chinese opponent make weight ahead of Japan fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Omega Boxing Gym standout Mark Vicelles successfully made weight for his Japan debut, set for Sunday, May 18, in Fuji, Shizuoka.

Vicelles tipped the scales at 111.3 pounds, the same as his opponent, Chinese boxer Xiang Li, during Saturday’s official weigh-in. The two will square off in an eight-round flyweight bout under the Suruga Danji Promotions banner.

This marks Vicelles’ first fight since parting ways with Omega Boxing Gym in Cebu City, and his first bout on Japanese soil. Currently ranked No. 11 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight division, Vicelles was once among Omega’s most promising prospects.

Now going by the ring name “Rasta Ninja,” a rebrand from his former moniker “Rasta Mac,” the 28-year-old southpaw enters the fight with a professional record of 19 wins (11 by knockout), one loss, and one draw.

Vicelles previously challenged for a world title eliminator in the light flyweight division, but lost via technical decision to PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Regie Suganob in 2023. He rebounded with two wins before leaving Omega and relocating to Japan last December to continue his career.

Li, meanwhile, holds a 9-3-2 (win-loss-draw) record with four knockouts. He is looking to bounce back after a unanimous decision loss to Cebuano contender Arvin Jhon Paciones last December in Bangkok, Thailand.

