El Presidente Cup returns to support rising Filipino golfer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 2nd El Presidente Cup: The Ramon Fernandez Charity Golf Tournament will tee off on June 13 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite, with one clear goal: to support a young Filipino golf prodigy.

PBA legend-turned-sports advocate Ramon Fernandez is spearheading the event to raise funds for 16-year-old David Charles Serdeña, a rising golf talent now making waves in the United States.

Serdeña, the son of a caddy, is often called the “Commute Golfer” due to his dedication to attending tournaments by riding public buses instead of embracing a lavish lifestyle.

Despite his humble background, he has shown exceptional promise and is considered one of the country’s most exciting young golfers.

“This time, we decided to hold the tournament in Manila because I have many friends there from my more than 20 years living in the city,” Fernandez said.

“A lot of them asked if we could bring the event to Manila. But don’t worry, we’ll be back in Cebu for the third edition.”

Fernandez recalled encountering Serdeña while they were both in the U.S. last year: “This young golfer flew to California to play in the World Juniors. He’s known as the ‘Commute Boy’ because of where he comes from, but he has great potential.”

The charity tournament will follow a 36-hole shotgun start format and is expected to draw sports and entertainment personalities. It will feature men’s and women’s divisions, with awards for the champion, first and second runners-up, as well as prizes for lowest gross and lowest net scores.

Through the Ramon S. Fernandez Sports and Youth Development Foundation, Fernandez will provide Serdeña with a one-year financial allowance to help support his career.

“He’ll be our first official beneficiary. It’s perfect timing — the tournament is on June 13, and he flies to the U.S. for more tournaments on the 18th,” Fernandez said.

“Originally, I planned to give him a monthly P10,000 stipend, just like we did at the PSC. But instead, I’m giving him a full year’s worth upfront.”

Fernandez’s wife, Karla, added that the tournament promises a fun-filled day of golf, camaraderie, and entertainment. Hole-in-one prizes include a Mitsubishi Mirage, a Jetour Ice Cream electric car, P100,000 in cash, and other exciting giveaways.

Even those who don’t win on the course will still have a shot at raffle prizes. Interested participants can register via the Ramon S. Fernandez Sports and Youth Development Foundation Facebook page. /clorenciana

