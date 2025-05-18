Sulaiman defends WBC’s decision to grant Pacquiao world title shot

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 18,2025 - 09:36 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman stood by the organization’s decision to reinstate Manny Pacquiao in its world rankings, paving the way for the Filipino boxing icon to challenge for a world title once again.

Pacquiao was recently ranked No. 5 in the WBC welterweight division, setting up a potential clash with reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios later this year—despite having been on hiatus since 2021.

The move sparked widespread debate among boxing fans and analysts, with many expressing their disapproval on social media.

Critics questioned the WBC’s rationale, citing Pacquiao’s four-year absence from professional boxing and the fact that he hasn’t recorded a win since 2019.

Now 46 years old, Pacquiao last fought in August 2021, when he lost to Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision. Despite his inactivity, the WBC elevated the sport’s only eight-division world champion into the top five, ahead of several active contenders.

Ranked above Pacquiao are No. 1 Devin Haney, followed by Souleymane Cissokho, Conor Benn, and Egidijus Kavaliauskas. Fighters who were bumped down the rankings to accommodate Pacquiao include Raul Curiel, Thulani Mbenge, Eimantas Stanionis, Abel Ramos, and Alexis Rocha.

The WBC defended the decision by pointing to its long-standing policy of allowing former world champions to be considered for elevated rankings and title opportunities.

In an interview with Ring Magazine, Sulaiman referenced a similar case from the past.

“Remember Sugar Ray Leonard? My father, Jose Sulaiman, and the WBC were criticized for making his fight against [Marvin] Hagler,” said Sulaiman. “Manny Pacquiao has been licensed by Nevada and passed all medicals. As a legendary WBC champion, he has been approved to fight by our organization. Let’s talk July 20th.”

Still, the comparison stirred further discussion, with fans pointing out that Leonard was significantly younger when he made his comeback—while Pacquiao is pushing the limits at age 46. /clorenciana

