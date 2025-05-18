Renowned Cebuano tennis coach, organizer Fritz Tabura passes away

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local sports community is mourning the passing of Fritz Tabura, a revered tennis coach and long-time tournament organizer, who died on Saturday, May 17, in Cebu. He was 75.

Tabura had been battling illness for some time, though his family has chosen to keep the cause of death private.

His daughter, fellow tennis coach Freza Tabura, confirmed his passing.

Known for his unwavering commitment to the sport, Tabura spent most of his life shaping Cebu’s tennis scene, ensuring that tournaments—from grassroots events to major competitions—ran smoothly and professionally.

He was the go-to figure when it came to organizing tennis competitions in Cebu. His résumé included decades of work in events such as the Milo Little Olympics, Cebu City Olympics, PRISAA meets, and many others.

But Tabura’s impact went far beyond logistics.

He had an unmatched eye for talent and was instrumental in discovering and developing tennis players for over 40 years.

He also served as the head coach of the University of the Visayas (UV) lawn tennis team, guiding countless young athletes on and off the court.

John Pages, a former player of Tabura and co-organizer of the Gullas Tennis Cup, paid tribute to his former coach and friend.

“Fritz Tabura was a coach, organizer, and friend,” said Pages, who is also president of the Sportswriters Association of Cebu and former chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission.

“Fritz was my first coach when I started playing tennis as a 14-year-old in 1986. My first-ever tournament win was in an event he organized—the Cebu All-Students Tennis Championships in Pardo. He later coached my daughter Jana when she competed nationally.”

Pages fondly recalled how he and Tabura teamed up in 1995 to launch the Gullas Tennis Cup, with the support of the late Jose “Dodong” Gullas. The tournament grew into one of the biggest junior tennis events in the country, highlighting young, up-and-coming talents.

“Back in 1994, when Cebu hosted the Palarong Pambansa, he helped my dad Bunny run the tennis event. Thirty years later, when we brought the Palaro back to Cebu last year, Fritz—along with his son Jun and daughter Freza—was there again to help. That’s the kind of dedication he had,” Pages shared.

He also recalled his final visit to Tabura.

“I got to visit Fritz at Perpetual Succour Hospital two weeks ago and was able to hold his hand. I will forever remember his friendly smile and his infectious love for tennis.”

Tabura’s Facebook account was also flooded with tributes and condolences from the local tennis community, with many commemorating their best moments with him on and off the court.

Fritz Tabura’s remains lie in state at their family home in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City. /clorenciana

