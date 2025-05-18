FACES OF CEBU: Zian Rojas, 23, drummer and aspiring dentist

CEBU CITY, Philippines – What if every rhythm he mastered on the drums echoed the precision and discipline required in the dental chair—proving that artistry and science aren’t opposing forces, but two beats in the same unstoppable pulse?

At 23, Zian Achier Rojas, hailing from Palompon, Leyte, strikes the perfect balance between drumbeats and dental drills.

Now shaping his future in dentistry in the Queen City of the South, Zian fine-tunes his precision—whether with sticks or a dental scaler.

Who is Zian Rojas?

Raised in a family where talent runs deep, Zian was shaped by the rhythms of his family’s church band.

It all started in kindergarten, when he watched his cousin play drums. Wide-eyed, he observed every movement, mimicked each beat, and turned pillows and chairs into his first drum set.

As the eldest of four, Zian shares a home filled with music, friendly competition, and the occasional sibling antics—his two brothers, whom he jokingly calls ‘ogres,’ are just as musically inclined, while their youngest, his ‘Disney princess’ of a sister, is more invested in TikTok trends than mastering an instrument.

READ

FACES OF CEBU: Engr. Omar Lusares, 23, Top 4 passer, April 2025 EELE

FACES OF CEBU: Drey Requiso, 23, recording artist

Through it all, family remains his strongest support system, fueling his drive to grow both as a person and artist.

A first in the family

In a household where music is second nature, Zian grew up surrounded by tunes and the unmistakable beat of artistry.

Nearly everyone in his family has a musical gift.

Yet, when it came to the medical field, Zian was forging his own path.

As the first in his family to pursue dentistry, he embraced the challenge of stepping into unfamiliar territory to carve out a future where precision mattered just as much as passion.

Zian finds resilience in his family—not just in the instruments and dental materials they provide, but in the encouragement that keeps him moving forward.

“They believe in me even during the toughest times,” Zian told CDN Digital in an interview.

For Zian, balance is a rhythm he lives by. He believes ambition and joy can coexist in perfect harmony.

He added, “You can be serious about your goals while still enjoying the things that make you feel alive.”

At first, his parents worried—they knew how demanding both dentistry and music could be. Their concern, of course, was rooted in love. So when they saw Zian’s passion in action, doubt gave way to unwavering support.

A smile that started it all

Zian’s journey into dentistry began with a simple curiosity—one sparked not by textbooks, but by a high school crush wearing braces.

Fascinated by how braces work, Zian found himself searching for answers, diving into the world of orthodontics long before he ever set foot in a dental school.

Then his father gifted him a toothbrush and toothpaste one Christmas—a small gesture that somehow felt like a sign.

What started as mere interest soon transformed into a calling, shaping his desire to help others and create smiles that are not just beautiful but full of confidence.

Finding strength in the sound

On paper, Zian’s life might seem perfectly orchestrated—but like any true musician, he’s played through turbulent moments.

Failure struck him hard this academic year, which marked the lowest point of his journey as a dental student. At times, he questioned whether he could continue.

But in his hardest days, music remained his constant.

“Even when everything feels exhausting or unbearably heavy, as long as I hear music or get to play, it’s like my strength returns,” reflected Zian.

Beyond family jam sessions, Zian leads Oral Six, a nine-member band that started with school gigs. As the drummer, he serves as the backbone of their sound to ensure every beat keeps the group in sync.

Oral Six opening for Cup of Joe during Mundo Granate 2024.

While Zian enjoys singing, he admits his bandmates don’t exactly request him for solos. Songwriting, however, is another story—his passion for composing led him to pitch a track to one of the top record labels in the Philippines, hoping it will soon be released.

Academics versus gigs

Naturally, Zian was no superman. He sometimes struggled to balance music and his studies, but his band had a rule—no gigs during exams and practicals.

For Oral Six, academics come first.

“Priority jud ang studies, kay kinahanglan focus sa school, especially during [exams and practicals]. Pero outside sa mga stressful period, we make sure we still find time for music,” Zian said.

According to Zian, dentistry sharpens his attention to detail. A skill that seamlessly translates into music, where every note, every rhythm requires timing.

Music, in turn, offers an escape—a way to unwind, express, and recharge when the pressure of school builds up.

In both fields, patience and focus are non-negotiable, and Zian carries lessons from one into the other.

When asked what drumming means to him, Zian said:

“Music is the language of the soul, a way to connect with people regardless of the paths we’ve taken. It’s not just an outlet or a profession for me; it’s a form of expression and a deeper way to communicate.”

Bridging both worlds

Zian sees a strong connection between dentistry and drumming. Both require rhythm and coordination.

Drumming makes this obvious, but dentistry, especially in laboratory work, also demands steady hands and precise timing.

He shared, “Focus and consistency are essential in both fields. Every small detail matters, whether adjusting a drumbeat or working on a patient’s teeth.”

Zian often hears the assumption that pursuing both dentistry and music is not ideal—that one must be sacrificed for the other. But he sees it differently.

“For me, it’s possible as long as you know how to manage your time and priorities. Music even helps me stay sane while juggling everything,” he expressed.

Drumming is where Zian feels most alive, but finishing his degree comes first. He embraces both, knowing that music’s time will come.

Zian’s response to those who doubt that someone can thrive in both a rigorous academic field and a creative pursuit: “Don’t limit yourself. Love both, and you’ll find a way to make it work.”

In the future, Zian sees himself running a clinic while sharing his band’s music. His goal is to heal and inspire.

And like dentistry, he hopes to find a partner who fits seamlessly into his life. /mme