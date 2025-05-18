cdn mobile

Imee thanks ex-Pres Duterte, skips President Marcos in speech

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | May 18,2025 - 12:32 PM

Imee Duterte speech

Imee Marcos during the proclamation on May 17, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Senator-elect Imee Marcos acknowledged former President Rodrigo Duterte but not her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in her proclamation speech.

Sen. Marcos who clinched the spot after getting 13,339,227 votes, was the first to be proclaimed at the Manila Hotel Tent City.

Marcos, who was accompanied by former first lady Imelda Marcos, also said she wore the barong of her father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. during the ceremony.

“To my mother, who is already 96 years old, along with my children who never doubted that I will win, to our former President Rodrigo Duterte, who, since October, already raised my hand, and his daughter VP Inday Sara, who, until the last moment, campaigned for me,” Marcos said in her speech in Filipino.

“This victory is for all of you. Despite how elusive and how hard it was, it’s proof that if you stand for what’s right, you win,” she continued.

When reporters asked why she skipped Marcos Jr. in her acknowledgment, Sen. Marcos said: “I just forgot.”

TAGS: Imee Marcos, Rodrigo Duterte, speech
