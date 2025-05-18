Cebuano Valorant pro 2GE on VCT: ‘I carry that pride with me’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Ever since the franchised league for the Valorant esports ecosystem began in 2023, James “2GE” Goopio has been competing at the highest level of Valorant with Filipino-laden rosters.

2GE was with Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) — an Indonesian esports organization — when it was accepted into the Pacific franchises for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific’s inaugural season in 2023.

At RRQ, he played alongside fellow Filipinos Eroll Jule “EJAY” Delfin and Emmanuel “Emman” Morales, as well as the Indonesian trio of David “xffero” Monangin, Saibani “fl1pzjder” Rahmad, and Hagai “Lmemore” Tewuh.

Having made it into the big leagues, 2GE remains the sole Cebuano to have reached the franchise league thus far.

READ: Team Secret drops Cebuano Valorant pro 2GE from roster

“I feel incredibly honored and proud to represent Cebu on one of the biggest stages in Valorant,” 2GE shared in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

“Coming from the province and making it this far just proves that no matter where you’re from, with enough hard work and dedication, anything is possible,” 2GE continued.

Before franchising, 2GE played with Cebuano rosters during his time with Zeal Esports and the Talisay-based organization 6045 Pirates.

“I carry that pride with me every time I compete,” 2GE shared when asked about what it was like being the lone Cebuano player to have made it into the franchise league.

In 2024, 2GE left the Indonesian organization to join his Filipino brethren in Team Secret.

“It was truly a proud moment in my career to be part of an all-Filipino team like Team Secret, especially in the franchise league,” 2GE said.

“Representing the Philippines alongside such talented teammates was an honor. I learned a lot, and I’ll always be grateful for the experience and the brotherhood we built together.”

Unfortunately, Team Secret struggled in the VCT Pacific for most of 2GE’s tenure. Eventually, he was dropped from the roster on Tuesday, May 13.

“To my former teammates, I’m truly grateful for the time we spent together, and I wish each of them nothing but success in their careers moving forward,” 2GE said in a message to his former teammates.

Now a free agent, 2GE’s competitive fire has not burned out. He remains eager to compete in Valorant, regardless of the tier.

“Right now, I’m open to anything. Whether it’s staying in the franchise league or joining a [Tier 2 or Tier 3] team, I’m ready to go wherever people believe my talent can grow and contribute the most. I’m confident I can bring something valuable to any team I join,” 2GE revealed.

With other former Valorant pros shifting to different game titles, 2GE made it clear that he isn’t following that route.

“I’m not looking into switching to another game, I’m still fully committed to improving in Valorant,” 2GE revealed.

He also left a heartfelt promise to his fans: “To my fans—this isn’t the end. This is just another chapter. I’ll be back, stronger than ever. I hope you continue to support me in whatever path I take next. Thank you for believing in me.” /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP