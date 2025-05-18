Rhoel Dejaño, PHILSPADA to hold PWD sports training in June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman, Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, remains committed to advancing the local sports scene.

Fresh from the success of a major sports science and leadership workshop held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) that brought together top names in sports medicine and local athletics, Dejaño is gearing up for another significant initiative.

This June, he is teaming up with the Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled (PHILSPADA) to host the “Training the Trainers for PWD Sports” workshop, with the Visayas leg scheduled from June 5 to 7 at the CCSC.

“This event aims to gather medical personnel, coaches, trainers, and other stakeholders from across the Visayas to equip them with the fundamentals of classifying athletes with disabilities,” said Dejaño, who recently returned from Spain after attending the 32nd International Football Medicine Conference.

The training will cover classification systems for physical, visual, and intellectual disabilities, an essential step to ensure fair and competitive participation in para sports.

“Classification focuses on how an impairment affects performance in a specific sport, not just the medical diagnosis,” Dejaño explained. “This creates a level playing field, allowing athletes to compete with others who have similar functional abilities. It highlights skill rather than the degree of disability.”

The workshop will also include demonstrations of selected para sports, including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, table tennis, swimming, athletics, and Boccia. Standout participants may even be considered for inclusion in the national training pool.

More importantly, the event puts a spotlight on Cebu’s growing PWD sports community, which has quietly flourished over the years with passionate athletes and advocates driving it forward.

