Lito Dante gets WBF title shot in the U.S.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Foundation (WBF) international minimumweight champion Lito “Naruto” Dante is aiming to revive his career with a regional title shot in the United States.

He’s set to face rising prospect Terry Washington on June 7 at the Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, California.

The 35-year-old Dante, a seasoned journeyman who has fought in South Africa, Japan, and Indonesia, now finds himself in a tough stretch.

He has lost his last three bouts—two of them in the U.S.—dropping decisions to Jesus Haro and Alexander Gueche in non-title fights.

Despite the skid, Dante remains a durable and gritty fighter, and he’s getting a shot at redemption.

He’ll take on the 21-year-old Washington, an unbeaten up-and-comer with a perfect 3-0 record, all wins by knockout.

At stake is the vacant WBF International light flyweight title, part of a fight card dubbed “Night of Champions 2,” promoted by DMG Boxing and Hops SC Boxing Promotions.

Though significantly older, Dante will lean on his veteran savvy and ring experience. He carries a record of 21 wins, 14 losses, and 4 draws, with 12 victories coming by knockout.

Before his recent struggles, Dante was riding high. He won five straight fights from 2022 to 2023, including capturing the WBF international title.

