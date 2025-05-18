Doctor unharmed after car hits center island of Cordova road

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A medical doctor was lucky to have been unharmed after his car hit the center island of the New Coastal Road in Brgy. Ibabao in Cordova town, causing it to overturn.

The accident happened at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, Cordova police said in its blotter report.

According to the police, the 32 year-old doctor came from a beach resort in Brgy. Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City and was already on his way home to Talisay City when the accident happened, shortly before reaching the approach of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Police said that the doctor was traveling alone when the accident happened.

In the report, Cordova police said the vicinity of the New Coastal Road in Brgy. Ibabao is accident prone because it is dimly lit.

Several motorcycle accidents were already reported in the area in the past, it added.

With this, Cordova police are urging motorists and four-wheel vehicle drivers to always drive with caution, especially when reaching this part of their town, to avoid accidents.

