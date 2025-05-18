DepEd: No Grade 13 for senior high school

MANILA, Philippines — A Facebook post “announcing” that there will be an additional Grade 13 in senior high school for school year 2025–2026 is false, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

The clarification was made by DepEd in a Viber message to reporters on Sunday.

The misleading information was posted by a Facebook page titled “Educational News.”

It featured a photo with the logos of the Commission on Higher Education and DepEd, along with text claiming there would be a Grade 13 in school year 2025–2026.

“ANNOUNCEMENT! Please Share! To all Parents and students take time to read, additional one year for Senior High School, this is… See more,” the caption read.

The post also contained links directing users to an online shopping website.

