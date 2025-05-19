P331-M Grand Lotto jackpot: Lone bettor in Mandaluyong wins it

By: Christopher Lloyd Caliwan - Philippine News Agency May 19,2025 - 09:00 AM

MANILA, Philippines – A lone bettor from Metro Manila bagged Saturday night’s P331-million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winning ticket bearing the lucky numbers 30-29-42-28-02-43 was bought in Mandaluyong City.

The total jackpot prize reached P331,359,271.

Meanwhile, 28 others won P100,000 each for hitting five out of the six winning numbers; 1,224 bettors will get P1,500 each for getting four correct numbers; and 29,192 bettors will get P60 for three correct digits.

The winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169 or the law on PCSO lotteries.

All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

Winners must write their names and signatures on the back of the winning tickets and present two government-issued identification cards or documents.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The PCSO urges the public to patronize the games as a large portion of the revenues goes to the government’s charity programs. (PNA)

