Chinese posing as Filipino, 4 cohorts arrested in Cebu

By: Press Release via Philippine News Agency May 19,2025 - 10:19 AM

CEBU, Philippines – Bureau of Immigration-Central Visayas (BI-7) operatives arrested a Chinese man reportedly misrepresenting himself as a Filipino.

The operation followed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to protect the country’s sovereignty against foreign nationals who are conducting illegal activities.

In a news release on Sunday, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado shared the arrest of Wang Chaoxin, 32, on May 14. He was reportedly managing a trading company and presenting himself as a Filipino.

READ

NBI nabs 17 Taiwanese for Cebu romance scam

Another POGO in Cebu? 38 undocumented Chinese nationals arrested in Moalboal

Wang was arrested with four fellow Chinese, who were found to have violated the conditions of their stay.

Three of the cohorts held working visas but were found to be working in a company other than their declared employer, while one was found to have been working without a permit.

The operation was conducted jointly with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu and Manila.

Viado said that he issued the mission order after receiving information from military intelligence operatives that Wang had been using a fake identity.

He had procured a Philippine driver’s license, birth certificate and registered his company under his assumed Filipino name, according to reports.

“This successful operation is a testament to the strong coordination between the Bureau of Immigration and our law enforcement partners,” Viado said. (PR)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP