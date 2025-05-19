Michelin-Starred Hawker Chan opens at Tops Lookout: World-famous flavors with a view

Cebu foodies! There’s something new to feast your eyes and appetite on. Hawker Chan, the world-renowned eatery known for its Michelin-starred soya chicken, has officially opened its doors at Tops Lookout, Busay on May 16, 2025.

Whether you’re planning a weekend drive up to Busay or looking to impress out-of-town guests, Hawker Chan at Tops Lookout offers an unbeatable pairing of culinary prestige and breathtaking views.

This exciting new spot combines mouthwatering flavors with one of Cebu’s most iconic views, making it a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.

Michelin-Quality Flavors

Known for its signature Soya Sauce Chicken Rice, Hainanese Chicken Rice, and other authentic Singaporean favorites, Hawker Chan brings a taste of its rich culinary legacy to the Queen City of the South. What sets this new location apart? Diners can now enjoy flavorful, budget-friendly dishes while soaking in sweeping views of Cebu City—a food trip and sightseeing combo like no other.

Founded in Singapore, Hawker Chan rose to global fame after earning a Michelin star in 2016, thanks to its commitment to quality ingredients, time-honored recipes, and accessible pricing. Since then, it has expanded to several countries, and its arrival in Cebu marks another milestone in bringing world-class flavors to more people.

Buy 1, Take 1 Hainanese Chicken Rice

To make the grand opening even more exciting, Hawker Chan is serving up a Buy 1, Take 1 Hainanese Chicken Rice promo from May 19 to 21, 2025. Just the perfect excuse to grab a friend and enjoy good food on top of Cebu—or go for seconds yourself!

Whether you’re planning a weekend drive up to Busay or looking to impress out-of-town guests, Hawker Chan at Tops Lookout offers an unbeatable pairing of culinary prestige and breathtaking views.

Hawker Chan Tops Lookout is open from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Monday to Friday, and from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM on weekends. Come hungry and don’t forget your camera!