Task group formed to address San Juanico Bridge issues

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has established the San Juanico Task Group (SJTG) to manage security, safety, and operational coordination for the San Juanico Bridge, following concerns about its structural condition.

This initiative follows a recent evaluation by the Department of Public Works and Highways, which identified possible damage in specific areas of the bridge.

The OCD said it will serve as the primary agency and overall chair of the SJTG, which will ensure smooth traffic flow, security, and rapid response efforts across the bridge.

A Public Assistance Desk has been set up on both sides of the bridge to serve as the primary help point and streamline assistance and information dissemination, the OCD said.

“All existing help desks and tents near the bridge will be transferred to the Mega Tent to enhance support services. To facilitate traffic flow, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will keep its vehicle weighing station operational, and all areas before the bridge will be cleared of obstructions. Security personnel will enforce these measures to prevent congestion and ensure safety,” the OCD said.

Moreover, an on-site One-Stop Shop will be operational for franchise applications and permits for those crossing the bridge.

“Two temporary passenger terminals will be established—one in Tacloban City, Leyte, in front of Orly’s Restaurant, and another in Sta. Rita, Samar, near a food stop. U-turns and staging areas along bypass roads will help manage traffic and facilitate movement across the bridge,” said the OCD.

Meanwhile, heavy vehicles will be rerouted through proposed checkpoints strategically located in Sogod and Ormoc on the Leyte side, as well as in Palo, Tacloban, and Sta. Fe.

“On the Samar side, proposed checkpoints will be established in Catbalogan, Taft, Basey, and Sta. Rita. These checkpoints will enforce rerouting policies, guiding trucks away from the bridge toward alternative routes such as Ormoc, to reduce stress on the structure and enhance safety,” it said.

The OCD added that pedestrians will no longer be allowed to cross the bridge on foot. Instead, coasters and light vehicles will ferry passengers across to ensure safety and operational efficiency.

On May 16, a blue alert status had been raised over the entire Eastern Visayas region due to the impact of the San Juanico Bridge load limit.

