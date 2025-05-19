Consolacion man brutally attacked with mallet over P7K billiard bet

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 19,2025 - 11:53 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was beaten and struck in the head with a mallet inside a billiard hall in Brgy. Poblacion Oriental, Consolacion town, on Saturday evening, May 17, 2025.

The victim was identified as Raymond Nayingue, a resident of Brgy. Tugbongan in the same town.

Meanwhile, the suspect was identified as Leonard Marata, of legal age, and a native of Negros Oriental.

According to the investigation, the victim and the suspect had a heated argument over bet money from their billiard game.

The suspect allegedly became furious after losing, which escalated into a physical confrontation.

Marata then suddenly grabbed a mallet and struck Nayingue in the head.

Based on CCTV footage from the establishment, another man—aside from the suspect—also struck the victim using a pool stick.

After the incident, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, while the suspect fled to Negros Island to avoid arrest.

In an interview with DySS Super Radyo GMA, the victim’s live-in partner, Rosemie Valle Garan, appealed to the suspects to surrender and take responsibility for their actions.

“7mil kuno maoy pildi anang adlawa ra,” Garan said.

(They say he lost ₱7,000 just that day.)

“Duha mana sila kabuok sir. Ang pelmiro niyang kontra kay kanang kauban ana niya. Tako man to’y gihapak sa iyang kauban, katong naa sa luyo niya mao to’y nihapak ug maso,” she added.

(There were two of them, sir. His first opponent was the one with him. The first hit came from his companion, and then the one behind him struck him with a mallet.)

She revealed that doctors found three cracks in her partner’s skull.

“Kinahanglan lagi siyang operahan sir,” she said.

(He really needs surgery.)

She also shared that her partner was unemployed and only worked sidelines as a referee in billiard games. Garan herself has no source of income.

“Ambot lang ani sir (kung unsaon ni namo among panginahanglan sa pang-adlaw-adlaw),” she added.

(I don’t know how we’ll manage our daily needs.)

