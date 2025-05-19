Cebu marks ‘Road Safety Month’ to combat rising road accidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Road safety must always be the top priority, no matter when, no matter how.

This is the main message of this year’s Road Safety Month, launched by the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) in Central Visayas on Monday, May 19.

Several officials from the LTO-7, LTFRB-7, transportation offices in Mandaue City, Talisay City, and Cebu City; representatives from driving schools in Cebu, transport cooperatives, motorists, and other transportation officials gathered at the South Road Properties (SRP) to pledge their commitment to road safety.

May is Road Safety Month, and through this initiative, authorities hope to remind drivers of the importance of safe driving, including their responsibilities and obligations on the road.

To mark the occasion, participants also signed a road safety pledge titled “I Commit to Life”. Part of it reads: “I commit to be considerate to other road users, be they motorists, pedestrians, or cyclists.”

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, chief of the Highway Patrol Group-Central Visayas (HPG-7), urged motorists during an interview to observe road safety not only during this month but as part of their daily routine.

Although he did not share specific figures, Parilla said that the most common cause of road accidents is “human error” rather than mechanical issues.

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario said in a separate interview that it is crucial for motorists to take part in events like this.

“We also want to send a message to them that LTO is working very hard and we are very serious in our job in implementing the laws, issuance of driver’s license, and etcetera, and importantly in the strict implementation, enforcement of laws,” Galario said.

Moreover, Galario said that for the rest of the week—or until the celebration ends on May 23—aspiring drivers who want to avail of the Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) can enjoy at least an 80% discount at selected driving schools in the region. /clorenciana

