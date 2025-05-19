Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Davao Del Norte
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit Davao Del Norte province on Monday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said the quake specifically rocked the municipality of Santo Tomas around 11:41 a.m.
The agency reported that the earthquake was tectonic in origin and it also had a depth of 32 kilometers.
Instrumental intensities were felt in the following areas:
Intensity III: San Fernando in Bukidnon; Magpet and Kidapawan City in Cotabato; Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental
Intensity II: M’lang in Cotabato; Matanao in Daval Del Sur; Nabunturan in Davao De Oro
Intensity I: Kalilangan, Libona and Malitbog in Bukidnon; Magsaysay and Davao City in Davao Del Sur; Balingasag and Initao in Misamis Oriental
