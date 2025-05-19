Heat index in 27 areas in PH may reach danger level on May 19

MANILA, Philippines — Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Aparri in Cagayan are expected to experience a dangerous heat index of 45°C on Monday, May 19, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The state weather bureau’s latest bulletin also showed that its monitoring stations in 25 other areas forecast heat indices of 42ºC to 44ºC, which fall under the “danger category.” These are the following:

44°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

ISU Echague, Isabela

Sangley Point, Cavite

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur

43°C

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte

Baler, Aurora

Cubi Point, Subic Bay Olongapo City

TAU Camiling, Tarlac

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas

Infanta, Quezon

Cuyo, Palawan

42°C

Naia, Pasay City

Science Garden, Quezon City

Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Bacnotan, La Union

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Casiguran, Aurora

Iba, Zambales

San Ildefonso, Bulacan

Daet, Camarines Norte

Legazpi City, Albay

Iloilo City, Iloilo

Dumangas, Iloilo

Catarman, Northern Samar

Danger category

Pagasa said under the “danger” category, “heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely,” while “heatstroke is probable with continued exposure.”

Meanwhile, below are areas that might be placed under the “extreme caution” category (33°C to 41°C).

41°C

Calayan, Cagayan

Clark Airport, Pampanga

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija

Malunay, Quezon

NAS-UPLB, Los Baños, Laguna

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro

Aborlan, Palawan

Virac, Catanduanes

Masbate City, Masbate

BU-Guinobatan, Albay

Roxas City, Capiz

Mambusao, Capiz

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental

Borongan, Eastern Samar

Maasin, Southern Leyte

40°C

NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya

Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac

Tayabas, Quezon

Alabat, Quezon

Coron, Palawan

Juban, Sorsogon

Catbalogan, Western Samar

Tacloban City, Leyte

Guiuan, Eastern Samar

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

39°C

Basco, Batanes

Itbayat, Batanes

CVSU-Indang, Cavite

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

BIA-Daraga, Albay

Panglao International Airport, Bohol

Mactan International Airport, Cebu

Siquijor, Siquijor

VSU-Baybay, Leyte

Laguindingan Airport, Misamis Oriental

Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte

38°C

Romblon, Romblon

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte

Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur

37°C

Abucay, Bataan

Davao City, Davao Del Sur

Cotabato City, Maguindanao

36°C

CMU Agromet, Musuan, Bukidnon

34°C

General Santos City, South Cotabato

33°C

Tanay, Rizal

The Department of Health has urged the public to stay hydrated and minimize outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to reduce the risk of heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

The agency also advised the public to wear loose and lightweight clothing to stay cool amid the scorching heat.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP