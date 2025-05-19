Heat index in 27 areas in PH may reach danger level on May 19
MANILA, Philippines — Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Aparri in Cagayan are expected to experience a dangerous heat index of 45°C on Monday, May 19, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
The state weather bureau’s latest bulletin also showed that its monitoring stations in 25 other areas forecast heat indices of 42ºC to 44ºC, which fall under the “danger category.” These are the following:
44°C
Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
ISU Echague, Isabela
Sangley Point, Cavite
CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur
43°C
MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte
Baler, Aurora
Cubi Point, Subic Bay Olongapo City
TAU Camiling, Tarlac
Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas
Infanta, Quezon
Cuyo, Palawan
42°C
Naia, Pasay City
Science Garden, Quezon City
Sinait, Ilocos Sur
Bacnotan, La Union
San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Casiguran, Aurora
Iba, Zambales
San Ildefonso, Bulacan
Daet, Camarines Norte
Legazpi City, Albay
Iloilo City, Iloilo
Dumangas, Iloilo
Catarman, Northern Samar
Danger category
Pagasa said under the “danger” category, “heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely,” while “heatstroke is probable with continued exposure.”
Meanwhile, below are areas that might be placed under the “extreme caution” category (33°C to 41°C).
41°C
Calayan, Cagayan
Clark Airport, Pampanga
CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija
Malunay, Quezon
NAS-UPLB, Los Baños, Laguna
Calapan, Oriental Mindoro
Aborlan, Palawan
Virac, Catanduanes
Masbate City, Masbate
BU-Guinobatan, Albay
Roxas City, Capiz
Mambusao, Capiz
La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental
Borongan, Eastern Samar
Maasin, Southern Leyte
40°C
NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya
Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac
Tayabas, Quezon
Alabat, Quezon
Coron, Palawan
Juban, Sorsogon
Catbalogan, Western Samar
Tacloban City, Leyte
Guiuan, Eastern Samar
Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
39°C
Basco, Batanes
Itbayat, Batanes
CVSU-Indang, Cavite
Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
BIA-Daraga, Albay
Panglao International Airport, Bohol
Mactan International Airport, Cebu
Siquijor, Siquijor
VSU-Baybay, Leyte
Laguindingan Airport, Misamis Oriental
Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte
Butuan City, Agusan del Norte
38°C
Romblon, Romblon
Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental
Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte
Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur
37°C
Abucay, Bataan
Davao City, Davao Del Sur
Cotabato City, Maguindanao
36°C
CMU Agromet, Musuan, Bukidnon
34°C
General Santos City, South Cotabato
33°C
Tanay, Rizal
The Department of Health has urged the public to stay hydrated and minimize outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to reduce the risk of heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.
The agency also advised the public to wear loose and lightweight clothing to stay cool amid the scorching heat.
