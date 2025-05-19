cdn mobile

Heat index in 27 areas in PH may reach danger level on May 19

By: Faith Argosino - Inquirer.net | May 19,2025 - 02:55 PM

heat index danger level

Inquirer.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Aparri in Cagayan are expected to experience a dangerous heat index of 45°C on Monday, May 19, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The state weather bureau’s latest bulletin also showed that its monitoring stations in 25 other areas forecast heat indices of 42ºC to 44ºC, which fall under the “danger category.” These are the following:

44°C
Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
ISU Echague, Isabela
Sangley Point, Cavite
CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur

43°C
MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte
Baler, Aurora
Cubi Point, Subic Bay Olongapo City
TAU Camiling, Tarlac
Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas
Infanta, Quezon
Cuyo, Palawan

42°C
Naia, Pasay City
Science Garden, Quezon City
Sinait, Ilocos Sur
Bacnotan, La Union
San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Casiguran, Aurora
Iba, Zambales
San Ildefonso, Bulacan
Daet, Camarines Norte
Legazpi City, Albay
Iloilo City, Iloilo
Dumangas, Iloilo
Catarman, Northern Samar

Danger category

Pagasa said under the “danger” category, “heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely,” while “heatstroke is probable with continued exposure.”

Meanwhile, below are areas that might be placed under the “extreme caution” category (33°C to 41°C).

41°C
Calayan, Cagayan
Clark Airport, Pampanga
CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija
Malunay, Quezon
NAS-UPLB, Los Baños, Laguna
Calapan, Oriental Mindoro
Aborlan, Palawan
Virac, Catanduanes
Masbate City, Masbate
BU-Guinobatan, Albay
Roxas City, Capiz
Mambusao, Capiz
La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental
Borongan, Eastern Samar
Maasin, Southern Leyte

40°C
NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya
Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac
Tayabas, Quezon
Alabat, Quezon
Coron, Palawan
Juban, Sorsogon
Catbalogan, Western Samar
Tacloban City, Leyte
Guiuan, Eastern Samar
Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

39°C
Basco, Batanes
Itbayat, Batanes
CVSU-Indang, Cavite
Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
BIA-Daraga, Albay
Panglao International Airport, Bohol
Mactan International Airport, Cebu
Siquijor, Siquijor
VSU-Baybay, Leyte
Laguindingan Airport, Misamis Oriental
Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte
Butuan City, Agusan del Norte

38°C
Romblon, Romblon
Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental
Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte
Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur

37°C
Abucay, Bataan
Davao City, Davao Del Sur
Cotabato City, Maguindanao

36°C
CMU Agromet, Musuan, Bukidnon

34°C
General Santos City, South Cotabato

33°C
Tanay, Rizal

The Department of Health has urged the public to stay hydrated and minimize outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to reduce the risk of heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

The agency also advised the public to wear loose and lightweight clothing to stay cool amid the scorching heat.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: danger category, heat index, Pagasa
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.