Ex-OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio may face raps over P1.4-B land deal

MANILA, Philippines — Former Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnell Ignacio may face charges in connection with an allegedly unauthorized P1.4-billion land deal.

Palace press officer Claire Castro confirmed that a letter of complaint against Ignacio was sent to Malacañang and it was received by the Office of the President.

“Ignacio was even asked by Desla (Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs) to explain the matter. It became the reason for his immediate removal from the office,” she said.

The Inquirer tried to reach Ignacio for comment but he has yet to respond.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac earlier said that Ignacio did not resign but was removed from his post “due to loss of trust and confidence.”

Cacdac was apparently referring to the P1.4-billion land acquisition deal that the OWWA board didn’t authorize.

Unnecessary

The land was supposed to be the site of an accommodation center or halfway house for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), which Cacdac felt was unnecessary.

However, the deal did not go through the OWWA Board of Trustees, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) secretary said.

Cacdac also said Ignacio, whom then President Rodrigo Duterte appointed in his last year in office in 2022, may possibly face charges over the matter, and that President Marcos has already been informed about this.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Patricia Caunan has been appointed as the new OWWA chief.

A seasoned lawyer, Caunan specializes in labor, civil, administrative and criminal law.

She also has extensive experience in international labor affairs. Caunan likewise served a vital role in the signing of 15 bilateral labor agreements for the protection of OFWs in countries such as Canada, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Slovenia and Kuwait.

