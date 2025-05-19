Comelec suspends proclamation of Duterte Youth, BH party-lists

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday suspended the proclamation of party-list groups Duterte Youth and Bagong Henerasyon (BH).

The Comelec, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, announced the suspension before the proclamation of winning party-lists.

Duterte Youth is the second party-list with the highest number of votes at 2,338,564, entitling it to three House seats.

On the other hand, BH got 319,803 votes, enabling the group to have one House seat.

With the proclamation suspension of two party-lists, the Comelec is only slated to proclaim 54 party-list groups with 63 seats.

Akbayan party-list is set to be proclaimed first, followed by Tingog party-list.

Akbayan and Tingog have emerged as the first and third party-list groups with the most votes, making them eligible for three House seats each.

According to the official result, Akbayan got 2,779,621 votes while Tingog got 1,822,708 votes.

