4 rescued from half-submerged motor banca off Dauis, Bohol

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Four fishermen were rescued from a half-submerged motor banca off Dauis town in Bohol province Sunday night, May 18.

The incident was confirmed by Lieutenant Junior Grade Romulo Balonga Jr., head of the Coast Guard Station in Western Bohol.

According to Balonga, the fishermen came from Inabanga town and were on their way to Panglao town to fish in the area.

However, their motor banca started to accumulate water from hole found on its hull.

Balonga said that the hole has been on the banca’s hull for a while but it was covered with a patch to prevent water from entering. But the patch was removed for unknwon reasons during their trip Sunday night.

While the motor banca was already half-submerged, a fishing vessel passed by the area and its crew rescued the fishermen.

“Gi-rescue sila unya gibalhin pod sila sa among vessel. Luwas raman nuon silang tanan,” Balonga said.

(They were rescued and were later on transferred to our vessel. Everyone was safe.)

Balonga said that the fishermen were made to under medical examination before they were eventually sent back home to Inabanga.

PCG Western Bohol is currently investigating the incident.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP