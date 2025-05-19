Cebu City Niños fly to Laoag for Palarong Pambansa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños are headed to Laoag City, Ilocos Norte with one clear goal, to improve or at least maintain their standing from last year’s Palarong Pambansa.

This year’s national student-athletes meet will run from May 24 to 31.

A total of 147 athletes from Cebu City’s 184-member delegation attended a send-off ceremony on Monday, May 19, at the Zapatera Elementary School. Cebu City carries the largest contingent among divisions in Central Visayas, making it a major representative for the region.

The send-off was highlighted by a solemn Mass. The Niños are scheduled to fly to Laoag on Tuesday, May 20— a more comfortable trip compared to the long road travels usually taken by delegations in previous years.

AIM HIGHER

Francis Ramirez of the Department of Education (DepEd) Region 7 said that division heads were encouraged to aim higher this year, ideally surpassing Cebu City’s fifth-place finish when it hosted the games in 2024.

“Lig-on sad ang kasagaran nga mga region, pero among paningkamotan nga malabwan namo ang among nahumanan last year. Mas maayo gyud kung madungagan ang atong mga gold medals,” said Ramirez during the send-off.

(The other regions are strong contenders in the meet but we will try our best to surpass our achievement in 2024. It would be best if secure additional gold medals.)

Central Visayas finished fifth overall last year with 29 golds, 42 silvers, and 39 bronzes. The National Capital Region (NCR) retained the overall championship with 98 golds, 66 silvers, and 74 bronzes.

Ramirez added that most of Cebu City’s athletes continued training right after the CVIRAA meet, especially the ball game teams that had already formed solid core groups. Events like swimming and athletics also underwent intensive preparations.

“We trust our coaches from the Cebu City Division. They already know what system and programs to follow. We’re counting on them, especially in events like girls’ secondary basketball, which won silver last year, and elementary boys’ football, which brought home the gold,” Ramirez added.

