DPWH approves use of plastic bottle wastes in road projects

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has approved the use of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottle wastes as additive to enhance stability and extend the lifespan of asphalt-paved national roads.

“Turning waste into valuable resource for building better and more roads is the future of public infrastructure development in the country,” DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said in a statement on Monday. “The public can expect more of these policies as we vow to continue to fund this construction innovation.”

Bonoan signed a department order (DO) on the standard specification for the use of plastic waste material dubbed as Item 310 (19) or the bituminous concrete surface course with PET plastic bottle waste.

The DO was signed following a 2024 initiative of using low-density polyethylene plastic bag waste in road construction, which is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s commitment to building resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

Bonoan said the plastic waste mixture now forms part of the DPWH Standard Specification for Highways, Bridges and Airports (Volume II), and included in its Project and Contract Management Application that will be used for succeeding projects.

He added that plastic waste mixture will be included in all future undertakings of DPWH regional offices, Unified Project Management Office clusters and district engineering offices nationwide.

