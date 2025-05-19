Glenn Ramos fulfills dream as Cebu FC clinches PFL finals crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renowned football coach Tomasito “Glenn” Ramos has come full circle in his legendary career, leading Cebu Football Club (Cebu FC) to a historic championship in the Philippines Football League (PFL) Finals Series.

Ramos, one of Cebu’s most respected football minds, earned his stripes by building a powerhouse program at Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC).

Under his leadership, the DBTC Greywolves captured Palarong Pambansa gold medals in both the elementary and high school divisions — the latter of which will defend its title this week in Laoag City at the 2025 Palaro.

Beyond that, Ramos steered the DBTC-Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) squad to a Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 national championship.

The only missing piece in his storied coaching career was a professional title until earlier this month.

PFL Finals Series

Last February, Ramos took on the challenge by signing a short-term coaching deal with Cebu FC during a turbulent PFL season. The club was reeling from major roster and coaching changes and stood on shaky ground. But slowly and steadily, Ramos righted the ship, guiding the Gentle Giants to a fourth-place finish in the regular season and a ticket to the PFL Finals Series.

Against the odds, Ramos and Cebu FC stunned reigning champions Kaya FC Iloilo, 2-1, in the semifinals. They went on to edge Manila Digger FC, 1-0, in the finals, securing the PFL Finals Series crown and a coveted berth in the upcoming AFF Shopee Cup.

For Ramos, the achievement was both emotional and deeply personal.

“Lipay kaayo ko ato. For the first time, nadaog gyud ang Cebu FC sa professional level na-champion gyud ta,” Ramos shared.

(I was very happy. For the first time, Cebu FC won a championship in the professional level.)

“Pag sugod sa second round sa January, mao gyud na akong gi-emphasize sa team nga naa ta’y mission ug goals. Kay for how many years nga nag-compete mo sa PFL, you were always second place.”

(When the second round started in January, I emphasize to the team that we have a mission and goals. For the number of years that you have been competing in the PFL, you only end up second.)

Transition

The veteran coach admitted the transition was no easy task. But the players embraced his system and approach.

“It was a challenge for me, a Cebuano coach, to handle a pro team. I told them I hope they would respond and adapt and they did. Positive kaayo ang ilang response, ug dali ra kaayo sila naka-adapt (They had a very positive response and they were able to immediately adapt),” Ramos said.

As the season progressed, Ramos gained the club’s trust. He found the right combinations, developed chemistry within the squad, and made subtle changes without completely overhauling the previous system.

“Whatever kulang sa team, ni-add on ra ko. Dili man nato ma-twist dayon ang playing style sa previous coach. We just needed to stay organized and patient. Ang mga players ni-respond positively. Nindot na kaayo ang system, and they adapted well. I figured out the best first eleven,” he added.

(Whatever the team lacked, i added. We can no longer twist the playing style of the previous coach. We just needed to stay organized and patient. The players responded positively. The system was already doing well and they adapted well. I figured out the best first eleven.)

Dream come true

He also expressed gratitude to team owner Ugur Tasci, whose continued support has kept Cebu FC afloat since joining the PFL in 2021.

“Of course, as the owner, he has made big sacrifices for the team. At least, we were able to give back. We gave the club a championship,” Ramos said.

Ramos also thanked the Don Bosco football community for allowing him to juggle his responsibilities with Cebu FC while continuing to lead their grassroots program.

“I’m very happy. This is pretty much the same feeling we have in Don Bosco naa gyud ang Ginoo (God is with us). We always strive to elevate football. From the grassroots to the youth level, kita gyud ang (we became) champions. It was a dream come true for me,” he said.

“Daghan nag ingon nako nga nakuha na gyud nako akong dream. So, lipay kaayo ko.”

(Many have told me that I already achieved my dream. I am very happy.)

Ramos remains hopeful that his contract will be extended as Cebu FC gears up for the AFF Shopee Cup this August.

