Mandaue City pushes rehab program for youth drug users

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A comprehensive community-based recovery program that addresses drug use among children is being implemented in Mandaue City, signaling a shift toward a more compassionate, health-centered response to youth substance abuse.

The Mandaue City Substance Abuse and Mental Health Office (SAMSHO), in partnership with Bidlisiw Foundation Inc., a non-government organization, is leading the rehabilitation efforts targeting Children Who Use Drugs (CWUDs). This initiative aims to provide not just treatment but holistic support for young individuals affected by drug use, many of whom are out-of-school youth or children in conflict with the law.

According to national data as of 2023, 41.96 percent of individuals who reported drug use began using substances between the ages of 15 and 19.

In Mandaue City, 109 out of 1,106 ongoing clients reported having started drug use before the age of 18.

SAMSHO Head Atty. Ebenezer Daryl Manzano said that while the program has been running for years, institutionalizing it through a city ordinance would allow for clearer protocols, better safeguards, and a sustainable framework.

“Dapat separate man gud, dapat mas sensitive ta sa atoang pagdeal with them. We do not deal with them the same way as with adults. Mao na among gitry karon—pag-institutionalize. We were hoping that through the passage [of this ordinance], Mandaue City would be among the cities that adopt a human rights-based approach in handling drugs, especially with children,” Manzano said.

(There really has to be a separate, more sensitive approach in dealing with them. We cannot treat them the same way as adults. That’s what we are trying to do now—formalize the process. We’re hoping that with the passage of this ordinance, Mandaue will be one of the cities that adopt a human rights-based approach to drug cases involving children.)

Pamela Uy, Executive Director of Bidlisiw Foundation Inc., reported encouraging outcomes from the program, with over 70 percent of participating children reportedly ceasing drug use.

The program comprises 20 sessions or modules—distinctly designed for children and their parents. These are followed by aftercare services that include school reintegration, life skills development, and vocational training to help the youth reintegrate as productive members of society.

“Naningkamot sad ta nga mawala ang stigma. Mao nang nipartner mi with SAMSHO because this is also a mental health issue. Nobody would dare to use drugs just for fun lang; it has something to do with what they’re feeling inside. It’s also a call for help. We see this not as a crime issue, especially for children, but as a mental health and parental responsibility matter,” Uy said.

(We are also working to remove the stigma. That’s why we partnered with SAMSHO—because this is also a mental health issue. Nobody uses drugs just for fun; there’s always something deeper, something emotional. It’s also a call for help. We see this not as a crime issue, especially for children, but as a matter of mental health and parental responsibility.)

On Monday, May 19, the Mandaue City Council approved on first reading a proposed ordinance titled “Establishing the Mandaue City Community-Based Recovery Program for Children Whose Lives Include Drugs.” The ordinance treats drug use among children as a public health and mental health concern rather than a criminal matter.

It is anchored on several national legal frameworks, including the 1987 Constitution, the Local Government Code, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, and the Mental Health Act. It empowers the city’s Mental Health Board to oversee CWUD-focused programs.

The ordinance also mandates the adoption of child-sensitive treatment protocols from the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), integrating them into the city’s broader mental health initiatives.

Key provisions of the proposed program include:

A child-centered, evidence-based approach to rehabilitation

Protection of children’s rights and privacy throughout the recovery process

Personalized care plans tailored to each child’s specific needs

Financial and capacity-building support for accredited NGOs providing recovery services

Strong coordination among health, social services, law enforcement, and civil society sectors

The ordinance strictly prohibits strip searches, mug shots, and detaining children with adult offenders. It emphasizes voluntary participation, confidentiality of records, and non-discriminatory treatment.

If passed on second and final reading, the ordinance will formalize the city’s collaboration with the Bidlisiw Foundation and ensure sustained funding for recovery services through Mandaue’s Peace and Order and Public Safety (POPS) Plan.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Oscar Del Castillo, Chair of the Committee on Police, Fire, and Penology. It will next be reviewed by the Committee on Laws and Ordinances before returning to the City Council for further readings.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP