Lavandero siblings dominate 4th Infinitum Conqueror’s Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Siblings Maria Kristine and John Dave Lavandero topped the 4th Infinitum Conqueror’s Cup chess tournament organized by the Cebu School of Chess at Robinsons Galleria Cebu over the weekend.

Both are varsity players and multi-titled woodpushers from the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters. They claimed the top two overall spots in a field of 85 participants who battled it out over seven rounds.

Maria Kristine and John Dave finished with identical 6.5 points, but it was Maria Kristine who clinched the championship after edging her brother in tiebreak points. John Dave settled for second place.

Completing the top three was Chris Aldritz Pondoyo, who tallied 6.0 points. Lyke Symon Lozada and his sister Loisse Antonette Lozada rounded out the top five, both scoring 5.5 points.

Maria Kristine opened strong with victories over Ryl James Rabago, Jupiter Sevillano, and Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Jesse Camangon in her first three matches.

She drew with her brother in the fourth round, then bounced back with wins over Luke Symon Lozada, Michael Pinar, and Arena Grand Master (AGM) Michael Joseph Pagaran.

John Dave mirrored his sister’s path: three wins, a draw in the fourth round against Maria Kristine, and three more victories to close the tournament. In the end, it was the tiebreak system that separated the two.

