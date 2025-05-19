UP Cebu backs V-League Visayas launch

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a push for more inclusive and diverse sports development, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu has thrown its support behind the V-League Visayas, a new regional tournament aimed at spotlighting local athletic talent and building pathways to national success.

“Dili lang ang Capital ang mahimong sentro sa sports. Ang tanang rehiyon, tanang eskwelahan, tanang pamilya nga nagtuo sa ilang mga anak – naay papel sa kalampusan sa nasud,” said UP Cebu Chancellor Atty. Leo Malagar, emphasizing that athletic progress should not be confined to Metro Manila.

Malagar described the V-League Visayas as a long-overdue platform for regional student-athletes to showcase their skills and compete nationally. He added that UP Cebu is proud to be part of this landmark initiative.

The league officially kicks off on July 5 with a campus tour and will feature six pioneering teams. To accommodate academic schedules, games will be held on weekends to help student-athletes balance their studies and athletic commitments.

“This initiative benefits not just our student-athletes, but also their families, schools, and communities,” said Malagar.

“Competing closer to home promotes mental wellness, strengthens family bonds, and nurtures growth – not only in skill but also in character and dignity, under the care of those who raised them.”

Malagar also thanked the Sports Vision Management Group, Inc. and V-League Visayas commissioner Ken Ucang for spearheading the project, calling it a “visionary step” and the beginning of a broader movement.

Sports Vision first brought collegiate volleyball to national attention in 2004 through the Shakey’s V-League.

After rebranding in 2017 and launching the professional Premier Volleyball League in 2021, the organization is now returning to its grassroots through the V-League Visayas.

This new league focuses on student-athletes and school-based teams, with strong support from local government units.

Beyond identifying and developing talent, the league aims to prepare athletes for potential inclusion in future national teams.

Malagar believes that investing in initiatives like the V-League Visayas can help build a sports ecosystem that reflects the country’s diversity and untapped potential.

