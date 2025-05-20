Golf: Demiar-Marquez, Alburo-Ochea bag top honors in The View 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jude Demiar and Angelo Marquez proved that consistency is the key in the game as the tandem bagged the overall gross honors in the just-concluded The View Invitational 2025, the annual member-guest tournament of Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Pardo, Cebu City.

The duo of Loreto Alburo and Jackielyn Ochea bounced back big-time from a slow start to claim the overall net honors.

The four-day, 36-hole tournament is the club’s signature event. It was played from May 15 to 18.

READ: Golf: No.1 Scheffler outduels Rahm at PGA to capture third major title

Club member Demiar fired rounds of 29 and 32 gross points in the Stableford Scoring System. Marquez, who is from Zamboaga City, toyed with the rolling layout carved on the hills of southern Cebu City with rounds of two-under-par 38 and one-under-par 37.

Their two-day aggregate of 136 points (67-69) helped Demiar and Marquez run away with the title.

Alburo and Ochea had a different route as the team made net 67 points on the first day scoring 38 and 29 respectively. On the second day, Alburo fired a net four-under-par 40 points while Ochea had a huge 40 points, which is the cap for guest players, for a combined 80 points.

The 147-point total of Alburo and Ochea allowed them to take the overall net title handily.

READ: SW, Del Monte out to extend reigns in Bacolod

Brothers Chuck and Pio Barandog took home the title for Division A with an aggregate of 141 points on rounds of 67 and 74. Chuck made 29 and 36 while the steady Pio shot identical rounds of 38 points.

First runner-up for the premiere handicap category went to Charles Tiu (34-36) and his guest partner Andrew Cañete (36-34) with a total of 140 points. Second runner-up was the duo of Korean Andrew Ahn (33-35) and guest Fernando Mondares (30-33) with 131 points.

The father and daughter duo of Gaudioso and Hannah Melendez topped Division B with a total of 137 points. They are also both lawyers. Gaudioso fired rounds of 36 and 34 while his daughter made 31 and 36.

Division B first runner-up were Edwin Leaño (22-35) and Zeus Suzara (33-40) with a total of 130 points. Second runner-up was the team of Lester Cañizares (32-34) and Noel Yangco (30-33) with 129.

Brothers Jasper and Jason Cimafranca won the Division C crown with a total of 143 points on rounds of 71 and 73. Jasper scored 40 and 42 points while his elder brother Jason had 31 and 32.

First runner-up was the tandem of Noah Caoili (19-37) and John Michael Zoilo (24-40) with a big comeback on day 2 to finish with a total of 120 points winning the higher position via a better score on the second round. Second runner-up was the duo of Keith Siao 37-36) and K&G’s Rebecca Cai (23-24) also with 120 points.

Senior’s Division

Japanese club member Masahisa Kawakami, who is also the club’s reigning super senior champion, paired off with Zamboanga’s Henry Ratag to claim the gross title of the category.

Kawakami fired rounds of 29 and 25 while Ratag made 27 and 25 for a total of 106 gross points.

To qualify for the seniors’ class, no member of the team must be less than 55 years old and the total age should not be less than 120 years.

The net title went to Jing Cubos and his guest partner Ed Isidoro of Manila topping the list of teams finishing with aggregate scores of 123 points by virtue of having the best second day output.

Cubos fired rounds of 31 and 36 while Isidoro scored 28 on both days for rounds of 59 and 64.

First runner-up was the team of Loloy Sabuga (26-31) and Dr. Gene Matiga (34-32) with rounds of 60 and 63. Second runner-up was the duo of Emir Abutazil (32-31) and Zamboanga’s Tony Calabria (30-30) with rounds of 62 and 61.| PR

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP