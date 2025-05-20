Daily Gospel, May 20

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 20, 2025, which is the Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 14,27-31a.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give it to you. Do not let your hearts be troubled or afraid.

You heard me tell you, ‘I am going away and I will come back to you.’ If you loved me, you would rejoice that I am going to the Father; for the Father is greater than I.

And now I have told you this before it happens, so that when it happens you may believe.

I will no longer speak much with you, for the ruler of the world is coming. He has no power over me,

but the world must know that I love the Father and that I do just as the Father has commanded me.”

Source: Dailygospel.org