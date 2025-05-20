9 foreigners nabbed in Cebu: BI set to file deportation cases

By: Ferdinand Patinio - Philippine News Agency May 20,2025 - 07:43 AM

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is set to file deportation cases against the nine foreign nationals arrested at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport days before the May 12 elections.

In a statement on Monday, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said that aside from possible criminal and anti-money laundering charges that the group would face in local courts, they would also face immigration proceedings for undesirability.

“Immigration laws prohibit foreigners from engaging in activities that pose risks to national security,” Viado said.

READ: NBI nabs 17 Taiwanese for Cebu romance scam

“Once they face their criminal charges, these individuals will be deported and blacklisted from re-entering the Philippines.”

The foreigners —seven Chinese nationals, one Indonesian, and one Kazakh— were arrested on May 9 by the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) for attempting to transport P441 million in undeclared cash.

Two Filipinos were also arrested with the group.

READ: 2 Chinese suspects in Que kidnap-slay arrested in Boracay

The BI said it was coordinating with the PNP to verify the records and process the necessary documentation of the arrested foreigners.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil earlier said the operation that led to the arrest of the 11 suspects and the seizure of the P441-million cash was aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for clean and orderly midterm elections.

Meanwhile two foreign nationals arrested in Pulilan, Bulacan May 7 for using an electronic eavesdropping gadget installed in a sports utility vehicle were presented to prosecutors before the Department of Justice.

The PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission Task Force filed a case for violation of Section 4 (Misuse of Devises) of Republic Act No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) against Chinese nationals Fengxiang Zhao, 30, single, and a resident of West Bajac, Zambales; and Shijun Teng, single, and a resident of of Baliuag, Bulacan.

The suspects were caught in possession of an international mobile subscriber identity catcher, an equipment capable of intercepting messages from communication gadgets like mobile phones. (With a report from Benjamin Pulta/PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP