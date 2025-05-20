Raymond Garcia: Kusug councilors won’t hinder governance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Outgoing Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has assured the public that the six Kusug–Panaghiusa councilors-elect will not act as obstructionists in the incoming administration, despite his loss in the recent mayoral race.

“We are not obstructionists,” Garcia said in a press conference on May 19.

“I told the councilors to cooperate, kay kalamboan man atong priority. At the end of the day, ang atong ganahan [is] kalamboan sa syudad sa Sugbo,” he added.

(I told the councilors to cooperate, because our priority is progress. At the end of the day, what we like is the progress of the city of Cebu.)

Garcia, who ran under the Kugi, Uswag Sugbo–Panaghiusa (Kusug) coalition, lost to Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) mayoral candidate and outgoing Minority Floor Leader Nestor Archival Sr. in the May 12 midterm elections.

Now preparing to return to private life, Garcia said he had accepted the outcome.

“Life has to go on. I have a family to take care of. I have other businesses I can now focus on… Mura man sad tag wala napildi sa una. It will sting at first, but you recover. Importante magpadayon atong serbisyo, maybe in my own private ways,” he said.

(Life has to go on. I have a family to take care of. I have other businesses I can now focus on…I have lost before you know. It will sting at first, but you recover. What is important is you continue to serve, maybe in my own private ways.)

Despite the electoral setback, Garcia said the Kusug-Panaghiusa alliance remains a relevant political force, with six of its candidates winning seats in the 16-member Cebu City Council.

He said this would give the group a voice in legislation and a platform to advance their policy priorities.

“At least naa mi sa (At least we are still in the) City Council, we can still make our voices heard and push for what we believe in,” he added.

Based on the official Certificate of Canvass from the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Kusug secured four council seats in the first district and two in the second district.

The winning councilors are Winston Pepito, Harold Kendrick Go, Jaypee Labella, and Joel Garganera from the first district, and Dave Tumulak and Jun Alcover from the second district.

The remaining council seats were won by six candidates from BOPK and four from Partido Barug, which has now been relegated to the minority after previously dominating the 16th City Council.

BOPK’s councilors-elect are Niña “Nice” Archival, Alvin Arcilla, and Bebs Andales from the first district; and Paul Labra, Jose Abellanosa, and Michelle Abella from the second district.

Barug’s remaining seats are held by Phillip Zafra, Francis Esparis, Mikel Rama, and Harry Eran.

This new composition marks a significant realignment in the Cebu City Council following the victory of Archival as mayor and Tomas Osmeña as vice mayor.

With Kusug and BOPK each securing six seats, their combined 12-member bloc is now poised to lead the legislative agenda and key committee chairmanships.

Observers say this political shift opens the door for potential collaboration between Kusug and BOPK, especially given their shared distance from Barug and their aligned positions on several policy issues.

Partido Barug, which previously held the majority under then-Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, now finds itself in the minority. Hontiveros lost his vice mayoral bid to Osmeña in the same election.

The council’s reorganization also follows the defeat of several veteran Barug figures, including former majority floor leader Jocelyn Pesquera and assistant floor leader James Cuenco.

Garcia said he was keeping his political options open but remained committed to helping the city in whatever way he could.

“My future is up in the air. But I will be one of the supporters of this new administration. Basta ang tumong, kalamboan sa siyudad (As long as our aim is for the progress of the city).”

The final composition of the City Council may still shift following the upcoming barangay elections, which will determine the ex-officio seats for representatives from the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation and the Association of Barangay Councils.

