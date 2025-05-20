Cebu governor-elect Pam Baricuatro: No more Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor-elect Pamela ‘Pam’ Baricuatro officially announced on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, that the provincial government will discontinue the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and Suroy-Suroy Sugbo tourism programs.

In a media forum, Baricuatro cited the high cost, logistical challenges, and concerns over public welfare as reasons for her decision to discontinue the two flagship tourism initiatives introduced under the administration of outgoing Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

“Wala na’y Pasigarbo,” Baricuatro said. (There will be no more Pasigarbo)

“We have to look at another event that will showcase the talent of our communities… something we can have in the middle of the year,” she added.

What is Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, Suroy-Suroy?

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is a province-wide festival featuring local contingents from cities and municipalities in a grand cultural competition, while Suroy-Suroy Sugbo is a promotional caravan launched to boost domestic tourism.

Baricuatro said both programs have become unsustainable.

“Gasto kaayo ang Pasigarbo — it’s over P200 million… And why do you let third-class municipalities compete with component cities? How can they compete in terms of budget? Logistically, it’s improbable. Luoy kaayo,” she said. (The Pasigarbo is very expensive — it’s over P200 million… And why do you let third-class municipalities compete with component cities? How can they compete in terms of budget? Logistically, it’s improbable. It’s a pity.)

Baricuatro added that there were reports of injuries and logistical issues involving participants traveling to and from Cebu City for the Pasigarbo event.

“Daghan kaayo ang mga nadisgrasya. Kana gyud, dili gyud na nako ipadayon. I have been vocal about it from the start,” she said.

(There have been so many accidents. That’s really why I won’t continue with it. I have been vocal about it from the start.)

The governor-elect previously criticized the implementation of Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, saying she witnessed residents, including children, waiting for hours in the heat without food or water during stopovers.

“Ngano mang lisod-lisuron nato ang mga tawo sa probinsya para lang naay moabot nga mag-Suroy-Suroy?” Baricuatro said.

(Why do we have to make things difficult for the people in the province just because there are some people coming for Suroy-Suroy?)

Focus on Sinulog

Baricuatro clarified that her administration’s priorities will shift to mobile public service programs such as mobile clinics and mobile kitchens that will deliver basic healthcare and meals to communities across the province.

“If there should be a Suroy-Suroy in the province, it’s not me. It will be mobile clinics, mobile kitchens that will be able to feed the public and give healthcare services,” she said.

Baricuatro also reiterated her position that Cebu does not need another large-scale festival aside from Sinulog, which is already recognized internationally and celebrated every January in Cebu City.

“There has to be one Sinulog. We have to collaborate with the City of Cebu. After all, we are one Cebu island. Why would I create another festival? It’s just duplicating it,” she said.

She said her administration is open to exploring alternative cultural or tourism programs that are more inclusive and responsive to the needs of local government units.

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo was launched in 2008 as part of the province’s founding anniversary celebrations. Suroy-Suroy Sugbo was introduced in 2004 as a tourism campaign under then-Governor Garcia.

Baricuatro won the May 12, 2025, elections, unseating Garcia and ending the latter’s decades-long tenure at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

/ with reports from Niña Mae Oliverio, Morexette Marie Erram

