Vivian Padawan captures SUGBU shootout crown

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 20,2025 - 01:03 PM

Vivian Padawan

Vivian Padawan. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former “Bowler of the Year” Vivian Padawan proved she still has what it takes to dominate the lanes after winning the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) shootout tournament last Sunday at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Padawan, a veteran and accomplished bowler, turned back the clock with a strong performance in the final round, scoring 190 pinfalls to outplay her younger opponents and secure the title.

She tallied 157 pinfalls from scratch, and with an additional 33 handicap points, sealed the win. Luis Cajes finished second with 165 pinfalls, while Arthur Tapaya took third place with 151.

A standout member of SUGBU, Vivian Padawan won the “Bowler of the Year” title in 2023 and continues to be one of the club’s feared competitors.

In the qualifying round, which combined Division B and C keglers, Padawan totaled 827 pinfalls over four games, highlighted by a 211-pin showing in Game 2.

Robert Sarvida followed with 755 pinfalls, and Cajes was close behind with 747.

In Division A, Tapaya led the pack with 854 pinfalls.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza placed second with 797, while Rey Velarde rounded out the top three with 771.

TAGS: Sugbu, Vivian Padawan. bowling
