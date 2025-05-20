Chavit slams Top Rank for ‘protecting’ Navarette after controversial fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson blasted Top Rank Promotions for allegedly protecting Mexican boxer Emanuel Navarrete, following a controversial technical decision win over Filipino challenger Charly Suarez in their WBO world junior lightweight title bout last May 11 in San Diego, California.

In a recent press conference, Singson criticized the handling of the fight by U.S. officials, particularly the referee’s decision to rule a deep cut on Navarrete’s eyebrow as caused by a headbutt.

The bout was halted in the eighth round, and Navarrete retained his title via technical decision—a call Singson and Suarez’s camp insist was unjust.

READ: Navarrete-Suarez fight: WBO awaits CSAC ruling on controversial match

“The whole world saw there was no headbutt. But the referee said otherwise, and that ruined Charly’s chance of winning,” said Singson in Filipino, who stood alongside Suarez and his team during the press briefing.

“They were the ones who got hurt, yet Charly was the one penalized. It should have been ruled a TKO win for us.”

Singson also claimed that Top Rank had already influenced the outcome to protect Navarrete’s undefeated record at 130 pounds.

READ: Charly Suarez awaits verdict on appeal of May 11 loss

“Everyone there saw that it was a clear case of cheating. Before the decision was announced, we filed a protest with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and the WBO,” said Singson.

“But Top Rank made it clear—they were protecting Navarrete. They didn’t want him to take a loss, so they ruled it in his favor,” he said.

The CSAC is expected to rule on the protest by June 2. Singson anticipates that the result may be overturned to a no-contest, although he insists it should be a technical knockout victory for Suarez.

“That should’ve been a TKO win for Charly. But we know how they operate—they’ll do everything to protect their fighter,” he added.

READ: ‘Ready’ Taduran out to validate status against Japanese foe

“Even in Charly’s earlier fights in the U.S., they kept changing opponents on short notice, replacing them with taller ones to make him lose. It’s been one hurdle after another just to get a title shot.”

Despite the frustration, Singson said they remain open to fighting again in the U.S., or even staging Suarez’s next bout in the Philippines, depending on what comes out of the protest and Top Rank’s next move.

“We’ll wait and see what happens, but we’re ready for anything,” Singson said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP