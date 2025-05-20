Mark Vicelles outclasses Li in impressive Japan debut

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated flyweight Mark “Rasta Ninja” Vicelles made a strong debut in Japan with a commanding unanimous decision win over China’s Xiang Li on Sunday, May 19, in Fuji, Japan.

The 29-year-old Mark Vicelles, a former Omega Boxing Gym standout who recently signed with Japanese promoter Suruga Danji Promotions, cruised to victory in their eight-round non-title bout.

All three judges scored the fight 80-72 in favor of the Filipino.

Mark Vicelles, a native of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, improved his professional record to 20 wins, one loss, one draw, with 11 knockouts.

He once fought in an IBF world light flyweight title eliminator and is currently ranked No. 11 in the IBF flyweight division.

Li, meanwhile, dropped to 9-4-2 (4 KOs), suffering his second consecutive defeat. He previously lost to Cebuano AJ Paciones on December 24 in Bangkok, Thailand.

From the opening bell, Vicelles took control of the bout. He landed clean jabs and sharp straight punches, all while showing solid defense.

He also stayed composed and calculated, relying on well-timed counterpunches while pressing the action. He reminded everyone why he once came close to a world title shot.

Li tried to respond to Vicelles’ counters but rarely landed anything significant. The Filipino either slipped or blocked most of his attempts.

At several points in the match, Vicelles pinned Li against the ropes, unleashing flurries of punches to the head and body that left little doubt about who was in command.

