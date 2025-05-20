menu
JIPROP’s Appreciation Day Summer Party honors grit, growth, and gratitude

By: - May 20, 2025

JIPROP Development Corporation marked a major milestone with its Appreciation Day Summer Party on May 14, 2025, held at the Triton Grand Ballroom, JPark Island Resort & Waterpark, in partnership with Filipino Homes. 

 

We are celebrating not just a building, but a shared achievement. 

 

ARTHUR LO

COO OF JIPROP

 

The event celebrated not only the vibrant start of summer but also the unwavering dedication of sales agents, employees, and partners who have helped bring JTower Residences to life, highlighting a major achievement—nearly 180 units of the high-rise tower have now been turned over.

JIPROP

In his heartfelt speech, Justin Uy, President of JIPROP and Chairman of the Uy Group of Companies, reflected on the journey. “This project began with a clear vision and faced some of the most unexpected, difficult challenges. I still remember—February 28, 2020—our first pouring ceremony. Two weeks later, the country went into lockdown. But despite it all, we pushed forward… because we believe in what we are building.”

Uy emphasized the integrity and safety of the structure, “I believe in it so much, I’d live upstairs myself. We didn’t cut any costs—in fact, we spent more to make this project safe and strong.” Arthur Lo, COO of JIPROP, shared the sentiment, “We are celebrating not just a building, but a shared achievement. Today, we’re turning over units seven days a week. Residents now call JTower their home—or home away from home.”

Lo also extended his gratitude to the hardworking team, “On behalf of those who started this journey, thank you. Let’s continue building the future together.” The celebration featured an awards segment, spotlighting top-performing sales agents and outstanding employees. Romel Leonidas was honored as the Top Sales Agent, followed by Jose Eudenio Libres and Marc Christian Gordones. 

Other awardees also include Jun Rommel Alforo, Sernito Babanto Jr., Mary, Kristine Ancajas, Maria Nenita Murillo, Ma. Merely Malazarte, Teocer Talmag, Geraldine Batucan, Shannah Marie Manto, Milagros Cabanada, Anthony Leuterio, Krystle Gayle Tolentino, Lerma Fe Pepito, Daisy So, Marina Cuizon, Maria Agnes Bibera, and Jose Amistoso Jr.

Moroever, JIPROP recognized the dedication and service of the following employees through the years: Jeswane Ughoc, Rhoda Castillo, Mary Jeanell Sanchez, Jerrum Mar Loquias, Grace Baduya, Ryan Mendoza, Rosalyn Goc, Kaedrian Uy, and Arthur Lo.

From navigating unprecedented challenges to delivering on a bold vision, the journey of JTower Residences is a story of resilience, teamwork, and unwavering commitment. JIPROP is not just building high-rises—it’s building communities, trust, and a brighter future for all involved.

 

 

