The shops at Mandani Bay welcomes more brands

- May 20, 2025

The Shops at Mandani Bay welcomes more reinvented Cebuano brands today (May 20), upping  the anticipation for the up-and-coming lifestyle hub. 

 

We are definitely getting closer  and closer to realizing our vision of making Cebu a world-class lifestyle destination.

 

GILBERT ANG

PROJECT MANAGER OF MANDANI BAY

 

HTLand, Inc., the developer of the landmark Mandani Bay,signed up an exciting cohort of tenants  at formal contract-signing ceremonies held at the multi-awarded Mandani Bay Show Gallery. 

What To Look Forward at The Shops

With  their contracts signed, tenants begin shop set-up and pre-launch activities while Cebu eagerly  awaits opening dates. 

Mandani Bay

The Shops is a noteworthy mix of mainstream and crowd-puller restaurants and cafes. Expertly  blended in are everyday conveniences – grocery, services and health and wellness outlets. 

Signing on to open at scenic The Boardwalk are Taiwanese joint Red house Shabu Shabu , Cebu’s  pride Abaca, grill master of good steak experience Acacia Steakhouse, salads and healthy drinks  shop Poke Bowls, mango dessert café Snow Café and homegrown Filipino cuisine trailblazer Café  Laguna. Lemon Co., Thirsty, Potato Corner and Chaboba X Yoboo kiosks will also rise at The  Boardwalk. 

The Shops’ latest additions in Mandani Bay Suites are Watsons’ first sustainability store in Cebu,  Japanese shabu-shabu place Chankonabe, halal food and beverage outlet Coffee Station, luxury  spa Amana Spa and Wellness and Dharana Yoga Studio

These brands join noteworthy names which earlier established their addresses at Mandani Bay: Korean aged meat bistro Yukga, Etta’s, the home of eclectic Filipino cuisine, bespoke furniture  shop The Fat Chair, Chill Laundry Lounge and Metro Gourmet had signed on earlier. More tenants  are in the initial phases of negotiations. 

 

The Boardwalk, like the rest of the development, takes after global waterfront projects. Looking  out to the serene Mactan Channel, the 500-m boulevard is ideal for exercise, lounging and dining, an excellent complement to the modern urban lifestyle. It is set for soft opening on July 1, 2025,  providing to residents and visitors alike access to the expansive space.  

Mandani Bay Shops

Mandani Bay Shops

“We are proud of The Shops and The Boardwalk at Mandani Bay. We are definitely getting closer  and closer to realizing our vision of making Cebu a world-class lifestyle destination. Here our  passions converge and life is truly enjoyed,” says Gilbert Ang, Project Manager. 

Mandani Bay is Cebu’s only master-planned waterfront community. Launched in 2017, it ignites  the passions of culture, creativity, adventure and water, boasting state-of-the-art residential  features, and enviable lifestyle spaces.  

