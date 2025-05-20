The shops at Mandani Bay welcomes more brands

The Shops at Mandani Bay welcomes more reinvented Cebuano brands today (May 20), upping the anticipation for the up-and-coming lifestyle hub.

We are definitely getting closer and closer to realizing our vision of making Cebu a world-class lifestyle destination. GILBERT ANG PROJECT MANAGER OF MANDANI BAY

HTLand, Inc., the developer of the landmark Mandani Bay,signed up an exciting cohort of tenants at formal contract-signing ceremonies held at the multi-awarded Mandani Bay Show Gallery.

What To Look Forward at The Shops

With their contracts signed, tenants begin shop set-up and pre-launch activities while Cebu eagerly awaits opening dates.

The Shops is a noteworthy mix of mainstream and crowd-puller restaurants and cafes. Expertly blended in are everyday conveniences – grocery, services and health and wellness outlets.

Signing on to open at scenic The Boardwalk are Taiwanese joint Red house Shabu Shabu , Cebu’s pride Abaca, grill master of good steak experience Acacia Steakhouse, salads and healthy drinks shop Poke Bowls, mango dessert café Snow Café and homegrown Filipino cuisine trailblazer Café Laguna. Lemon Co., Thirsty, Potato Corner and Chaboba X Yoboo kiosks will also rise at The Boardwalk.

The Shops’ latest additions in Mandani Bay Suites are Watsons’ first sustainability store in Cebu, Japanese shabu-shabu place Chankonabe, halal food and beverage outlet Coffee Station, luxury spa Amana Spa and Wellness and Dharana Yoga Studio.

These brands join noteworthy names which earlier established their addresses at Mandani Bay: Korean aged meat bistro Yukga, Etta’s, the home of eclectic Filipino cuisine, bespoke furniture shop The Fat Chair, Chill Laundry Lounge and Metro Gourmet had signed on earlier. More tenants are in the initial phases of negotiations.

The Boardwalk, like the rest of the development, takes after global waterfront projects. Looking out to the serene Mactan Channel, the 500-m boulevard is ideal for exercise, lounging and dining, an excellent complement to the modern urban lifestyle. It is set for soft opening on July 1, 2025, providing to residents and visitors alike access to the expansive space.

“We are proud of The Shops and The Boardwalk at Mandani Bay. We are definitely getting closer and closer to realizing our vision of making Cebu a world-class lifestyle destination. Here our passions converge and life is truly enjoyed,” says Gilbert Ang, Project Manager.

Mandani Bay is Cebu’s only master-planned waterfront community. Launched in 2017, it ignites the passions of culture, creativity, adventure and water, boasting state-of-the-art residential features, and enviable lifestyle spaces.