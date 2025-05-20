Cebu City remains POGO-free amid surge in online scams – Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia continues to uphold the city’s status as a POGO-free zone even as authorities intensify efforts against a growing wave of cybercrime.

“Ever since I stepped in, we already declared Cebu City as POGO-free. In fact, it’s true that we are POGO-free. We have not received reports of POGO activity here. There may have been rumors, but this case is not related to POGO. This is fraud,” Garcia said during a press conference on May 19.

Recently, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested 17 Taiwanese nationals in an upscale subdivision in Cebu City for allegedly orchestrating an elaborate online romance scam.

Despite initial speculation, city officials have clarified that the case is not linked to any Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) activity.

Authorities uncovered that the suspects targeted foreign victims, mainly Taiwanese, through scripted online conversations, posing as romantic partners to manipulate individuals into transferring large sums of money.

Six of the arrested individuals were confirmed to be members of the notorious Taiwanese Four Seas Gang, known for their involvement in drug trafficking and financial crimes.

The investigation began after agents tracked a suspect with an active arrest warrant in Taiwan, leading to the discovery of a larger cybercrime operation within the city.

“This is a new type of [financial] scam, and while it is criminal in nature, it is not categorized as POGO. Nonetheless, it must still be addressed by authorities,” Garcia said.

Taiwan Police Attaché Matt Shen commended the NBI’s swift operation, highlighting that Taiwan loses an estimated P1.7 billion weekly to online scams.

“The NBI’s swift response prevented harm to more victims. We are grateful for the coordination and assistance,” Shen said.

Lawyer Van Angluben, executive director of the NBI Cybercrime Division, said the suspects may face charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act and the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act.

“Once we confirm that this group is part of a syndicate involving local accomplices, we will pursue the appropriate charges,” Angluben said.

NBI officials are now probing whether the operation has links to a wider international network and if any local accomplices enabled the group’s presence in Cebu.

While Garcia assured that Cebu City remains clear of illegal offshore gaming operations, this incident underscores a shifting trend in criminal tactics.

