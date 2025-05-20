PMI Sailors fly to Laoag for Palarong Pambansa 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The PMI College Sailors’ remarkable basketball journey continues in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Fresh off their gold medal run in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet in Bayawan City, the Sailors are ready to represent Central Visayas in Palarong Pambansa 2025.

The Sailors made headlines after pulling off a stunning title win in the CVIRAA secondary boys basketball tournament, ending Cebu’s long reign by defeating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 79–65, in the finals.

Now, these proud Boholanos face a bigger challenge on the national stage.

Head coach Mark Vincent Berdera said the entire team is both thrilled and prepared for what lies ahead.

“We’re very excited. This is my first time as a coach and also the first time for the players to compete in the Palarong Pambansa,” said Berdera in an interview with CDN Digital.

Underdogs

The team flew to Laoag on Tuesday, May 20, along with the rest of the Central Visayas delegation.

Once again, they enter the tournament as underdogs, but Berdera said they’ve put in a lot of work to be ready.

“We really focused on improving our defense and our outside shooting,” he said.

“For now, we’re not thinking about medals. We just want to play well and give a good performance at the Palaro. We’re taking it one game at a time. Winning a medal would just be a bonus.”

The Sailors continue to draw strength from their families and PMI Bohol, who have supported them from the start of their journey.

“There’s no pressure on us. We trust each other, and we trust in God. Win or lose, we’re already proud of ourselves for making it to the Palarong Pambansa,” Berdera added.

