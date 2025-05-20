CABC 2nd Mortabond Cup: Lite rips Mortaseal, marches to finals
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lite booked a finals ticket of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 2nd Mortabond Cup after routing Mortaseal in their semifinals showdown, 72-48, last Sunday, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.
With the victory, Lite will be waiting for the winner of the other semifinal pairing between Premium and EZ Bond.
Miguel Cenabre led Lite in their lopsided win with his double-double game of 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also chipped in four assists, and one steal.
Jonas Panerio finished with 15 points with six boards and one assist, while Russ San Mateo contributed 13 markers.
On the opposing side, only Kurt Damandaman scored in double figures with 16 points and added eight rebounds with two steals.
Lite led by as many as 27 points, 67-40, in the start of the final period, leaving Mortaseal hopeless throughout the period.
However, before erecting an insurmountable lead, Lite had to endure six lead changes and four deadlocks.
They banked on their dominance in the shaded area, outscoring Mortaseal, 36-20, despite tying with their total rebounds of 58. They also outclassed their opponents in the fastbreak area scoring 28-8 and their bench contributed 37-14 outing for a finals seat in the CABC 2nd Mortabond Cup.
