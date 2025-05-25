Molobolo Spring: Discover Tuburan’s cold spring sanctuary by the sea

TUBURAN CEBU, Philippines — Not far from the bustle of Cebu City lies a hidden gem of the Municipality of Tuburan in northwestern Cebu, where the water runs colder, the trees stand taller, and the sea waits quietly nearby.

Molobolo spring, spanning under 0.0694 hectares, has become a sanctuary for those seeking both physical refreshment and emotional renewal.

It is a destination where time slows, silence deepens, and every breath carries the unmistakable scent of salt, earth, and memory.

If the journey doesn’t slow you down, the water will.

The spring experience

The first step into the spring water is a sharp and biting chill.

The temperature is exceptionally cold, sharp enough to momentarily take your breath away, but within moments, your body adjusts, and the cold becomes deeply soothing.

The largest pool, where the spring originates, is more than five feet deep in most areas. It’s ideal for strong swimmers and those seeking full-body immersion.

A narrower, shallower adjacent pool caters to children and visitors who prefer gentler waters.

The third, an infinity-style pool, offers a scenic view, where freshwater and sea converge.

Surrounding the pools are massive Dakit, Mahogany, and Acacia trees. Their branches form a natural roof that filters sunlight, leaving scattered beams dancing on the water’s surface.

Even at midday, the spring feels shaded and peaceful.

What makes Molobolo Spring truly unique is its seamless proximity to the sea.

Just steps away from the pools, freshwater slowly merges with the saltwater coastline, a rare confluence that’s both visually stunning and symbolically calming.

It’s not a dramatic transition, but a gentle, organic meeting of two worlds.

Here, you can dip into cold spring water while gazing across the ocean’s endless horizon.

How to get there

Reaching the spring is a scenic journey, with multiple routes depending on where you’re coming from and how you prefer to travel.

Via the Cebu Transcentral Highway linking to Antonio Y. de Pio National Highway, the spring is approximately 79.7 kilometers from Cebu City, with a travel time of around 2 hours.

For commuters, Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) are available just across Ayala Center Cebu, offering a convenient ride for only P200.

Another option is to take the Cebu–Toledo Wharf Road, Toledo–Manipis Road, or Toledo–Tabunok Road, eventually connecting to the Antonio Y. de Pio National Highway. This route covers about 93.6 kilometers and takes roughly 3 hours.

From the Cebu North Bus Terminal, travelers can catch a bus heading in this direction, priced at P200.

For those coming from the north, the Central Nautical Highway provides another route, stretching about 99.8 kilometers with an estimated 3-hour travel time.

Buses heading this way are also available at the Cebu North Bus Terminal, with the fare set at P200.

Once you arrive at the Municipality of Tuburan, the spring is just 5.7 kilometers away. Commuters can hop on a habal-habal (motorcycle taxi) for around P50, rent a tricycle for P200 (one-way) or P400 for a round trip.

The ride takes about 10 minutes, passing through local roads surrounded by greenery and rural charm.

What to expect

The road curves through a shaded path lined with trees, with signs pointing to the spring ahead.

The entrance greets you with distant laughter, the scent of grilled food, and families basking in the sun as they unpack their coolers.

A small parking area is the first welcome, with staff guiding vehicles into spaces.

Parking fees are minimal—P70 for cars and P30 for motorcycles—and the process is swift, allowing more time to appreciate the surroundings.

Beyond the parking lot, a short walk leads to the main entrance, where a P20 fee opens the door to this natural spring.

The place boasts three pools—two are free to enjoy, while Pool 3 requires an additional P20, this is to access the infinity pool fed by the same water source.

Families and groups find their spots in cottages scattered throughout the area.

Rates range from P300 to P600, catering to different needs, whether for a quick swim or a full day of relaxation. The cottages provide shade, comfort, and a convenient base for swimming, snacking, and unwinding activities.

Near the parking area, food stalls offer a festive atmosphere.

Vendors grill skewers, chill drinks in ice buckets, and announce their specialties, creating a market-like vibe that invites visitors to pause and savor a snack before heading to the water.

Everything is designed to highlight the area’s charm—refreshing spring water, a relaxed setting, and the simple pleasures that make for cherished travel memories.

History

Molobolo’s charm flows through its history as well. According to locals, the spring’s name traces back to two main sources.

The first is “Bulukbulok,” an old term used by early foreigners and residents to describe the bubbling sound made by the spring, which eventually evolved into “Molobolo.”

Amelito Olasiman, a 74-year-old resident of Molobolo, Tuburan, Cebu, shared his recollection and provided background on the spring’s history with CDN Digital.

“Sa unang panahon, adunay mga foreigner nga nakakita sa tubig ug gihinganlan kini nilang bulukbulok,” Olasiman recalled.

(In the old days, there were foreigners who saw the water and named this bulokbulok)

“Unya gipausab man ang pangan. Gihimong Barangay Molobolo para maayong paminawon ba,” he added.

(And the name was changed. It was made into Barangay Molobolo sa that it would be nice to hear.)

Records from the Tourism Office of the Municipality of Tuburan also has versions of the stories behind the name “Molobolo.”

Melwida Catal, barangay secretary, shared that the name “Molobolo” was also derived from the word “bulukbulok.”

The second version of the story of how Molobolo got its name is a local tale that tells of a man named Molo, who was known for always carrying a bolo (a traditional Filipino machete) at his waist, even when bathing in the spring.

Barangay Councilor Cornelio Loreto recounted that his name and his iconic accessory are said to have inspired the name “Molobolo.”

Beyond recreation, Molobolo Spring has long served as an important water source for neighboring communities like Sto. Niño, Carmelo, and Daligdigan.

In earlier decades, locals would come not just to bathe or relax, but to wash clothes and collect water, turning the spring into both a practical resource and a communal gathering point.

In 1990, the local government began gradually developing the area, transforming it into a local tourist attraction. By 2000, Molobolo Spring became widely visited by travelers from across Cebu and neighboring provinces, drawn by its refreshing, rejuvenating waters. /clorenciana