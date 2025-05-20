Lapu-Lapu drug bust: P34M shabu seized, woman nabbed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 50-year-old woman, who is known by her alias as “Chill”, was caught with P34 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in a Lapu-Lapu City barangay at past 10 p.m. of Monday, May 19.

According to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), 5 kilos of suspected shabu were found in Chill’s possession during the operation.

Aside from illegal drugs, authorities also seized from her possession a backpack and a cellular phone.

“This accomplishment is a strong message to those who continue to engage in the drug trade — that there is no place for illegal drugs in our city,” said Police Colonel Dyan Agustin, city director of LCPO.

“We remain committed to our mandate of protecting our communities and ensuring a safer and drug-free Lapu-Lapu City,” Agustin said.

The police chief also said that this was the second biggest drug haul this month in the city.

On May 11 in Sitio Ibabao, Barangay Agus, Cebu City, police also arrested a man, who was caught with P47 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation.

On the May 19 drug bust, Chill, a 50-year-old suspect, was a resident of Tarlac City in northern Luzon and was temporarily residing in a subdivision in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

The arrested suspect was detained at the LCPO custodial facility while appropriate charges were being prepared for filing in court.

Currently, authorities are still investigating where the suspect sourced her supply of illegal drugs.

The anti-illegal drug operation was jointly conducted by the City Intelligence Unit, City Drug Enforcement Unit, Mobile Patrol Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Regional Special Enforcement Team, Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU), Regional Intelligence Division (RID), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 7 (PDEA-7).

