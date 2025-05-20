Lapu-Lapu buy-bust: Family driver nabbed with P6.8M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A family driver landed in jail after he was arrested with a kilo of suspected shabu worth at least P6.8 million during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday, May 20.

The arrest was made at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Sitio Matumbo in Brgy. Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

The suspect, who was identified as Michael, is a native of Ilo-ilo and is currently staying at a house that his family owns in Brgy. Yati in Liloan town, where he is also working as a family driver.

Alex Tablate, acting director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said they received information on Michael’s illegal drug business and placed him under surveillance for at least a month.

During their surveillance, agents learned that Michael is able to dispose at least 10 kilos of shabu per week to buyers in Metro Cebu.

With the information, PDEA-7 planned the buy-bust operation in coordination with the PDEA team in Lapu-Lapu City, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office – City Intelligence Unit/City Drug Enforcement Unit and Police Office Station 5 located in Brgy. Pusok.

Cornered by law enforcers, Michael was unable to resist his arrest.

Aside from the suspected shabu, law enforcers also recovered the buy-bust money and non-drug evidence from his possession.

The confiscated drugs were already sent to the PDEA-7 laboratory for confirmatory testing and disposition.

Charges for the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are currently being prepared for filing against Michael.

In addition, law enforcers are also conducting further investigation to identify the source of his supply of shabu and his possible cohorts.

