MCC officials, students support plan to have new, bigger campus

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Officials and students of the Mandaue City College (MCC) are excited to finally have a dedicated space for the construction of a new and bigger school campus.

Dr. Joey Rivamonte, the MCC administrator, said that having their own campus is expected to significantly boost the kind of service that they will be able to give to Mandaue City students.

“With our own building and better facilities, we can offer enhanced academic support to our students,” Rivamonte said.

Students are just as eager as the MCC administration.

John Patrick Semblante, a first year student taking up Bachelor of Secondary Education major in English, said space is a major issue at MCC.

Because of their current shortage of classrooms, some of the classes are held under tents, which is not conducive to learning because of the presence of many distractions.

“If we have a new building and additional facilities, it will really motivate us to attend classes and perform better,” he said.

Campaign promise

After his proclamation, Mandaue City mayor-elect Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano has reaffirmed a campaign promise to prioritize the construction of a new and bigger MCC building that is equipped with the needed learning facilities.

Ouano is considering the possibility of using the old City Jail lot in Brgy. Looc as a permanent site for the city college building. An option is to relocate MCC near the new sports oval in Brgy. Paknaan.

MCC, that currently has around 2, 500 students, occupies a portion of the space located at the back of the Mandaue City Sports Complex in Brgy. Centro.

The city government is now paying for the tuition of its students after the school was delisted by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) in 2023 for failing to meet the requirements under Republic Act 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

Rivamonte said that the city government and MCC officials are working for their inclusion in the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UNIFAST) to resume the offer of free tuition.

In addition, MCC has already secured a Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC), a CHED recognition granted to degree programs that meet national standards.

Moreover, the school is now awaiting final approval of the attested plantilla for the college administrator from the Civil Service Commission.

