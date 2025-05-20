Camille Villar extends heartfelt thanks to VP Sara Duterte

MANILA, May 19, 2025 — Senator-elect Camille Villar has publicly expressed her deep gratitude to Vice President Sara Duterte for her unwavering support throughout the recent campaign that culminated in Villar’s victory in the May 12 elections.

“Maraming maraming salamat, VP Inday Sara, for standing with me all the way. Your friendship and support—both personal and political—mean the world to me and my family,” Villar said, acknowledging Duterte’s pivotal role in bolstering her bid for a Senate seat.

“Walang iwanan, just like we’ve always promised each other. Here’s to standing together for the country and the people we’ve both pledged to serve,” she added, underscoring the strong bond the two politicians have maintained over the years.

READ:

Speaking on Saturday, Villar also took a moment to thank her family, campaign team, and volunteers for helping her endure what she described as a “tedious 90-day campaign.”

As she prepares to take office, Villar vowed to bring fresh energy and a renewed sense of purpose to the Senate. “I will be a new voice in the Senate, working hard and standing up for what is right,” she said, pledging to uphold the promises she made to Filipinos during the campaign.

A first-time senator, Villar emphasized her commitment not to disappoint her supporters. “I will keep in mind my promises to achieve the dreams of every Filipino and make their lives better,” she affirmed, outlining her determination to translate campaign pledges into tangible improvements for communities across the nation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP